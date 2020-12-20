Ravens WR Dez Bryant catches first TD in over three years

For the first time in three years Dez Bryant finally got to throw up his "X" after a touchdown score on Sunday.

On a third-and-eight late in the second quarter, Bryant caught an 11-yard TD pass from Lamar Jackson to put the Ravens ahead 25-0 over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Bryant's TD reception was his first since Dec. 10, 2017 -- 1,106 days ago. Bryant led all wide receivers in TD receptions (73) from 2010-2017.

The celebration continued with his Ravens teammates on the sideline and his emotional moment culminated with a long hug from coach John Harbaugh.