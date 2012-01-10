Ravens WR Boldin wins lawsuit against former agent

Published: Jan 10, 2012 at 06:23 AM

TALLAHASEE, Fla. -- Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Anquan Boldin has won a judgment of more than $280,000 in a lawsuit filed in Florida against his former agent.

The case was filed last year in federal bankruptcy court in Tallahassee against Darrell Eugene Wills. Boldin claimed Wills defaulted on a loan dating to 2004 that was intended for a new sports business. The judgment total includes interest and attorney's fees.

In the meantime, Wills filed for bankruptcy. It's not clear if Boldin will get any of the money. Attorneys for neither Boldin nor Wills responded Tuesday to emails seeking comment.

Boldin is a Florida native who played college ball at Florida State. With the Ravens this year he has caught 57 passes for 887 yards and three touchdowns.

