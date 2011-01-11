Ravens win could come down to Flacco performing in clutch

The Steelers' defense is ranked No. 2 in the NFL and is significantly better than Kansas City's. Flacco is 2-5 all time against Pittsburgh and just 1-3 at Heinz Field. Last week, Flacco showed a willingness to run with the ball, and his seven carries for 26 yards might not seem like a big deal, but it is a critical component to moving the chains and not letting Pittsburgh play certain coverages. The last time they met on this field, the mighty Steelers pass rush only sacked Flacco once in 33 pass plays and only hit him twice. Anquan Boldin caught 12 passes for 186 yards in the previous two Steelers games, and he will be a favorite target once again. Todd Heap had a career game last week and needs another this week.