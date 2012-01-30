Ravens' Williams will return for 12th season as Rice's backup

Published: Jan 30, 2012 at 09:39 AM

Baltimore running back Ricky Williams, who will turn 35 before next season, said he will return to the Ravens for his 12th pro season, via the team's website Monday.

"My body feels good and I know I'm going to train hard and so I'm excited about next year," Williams told the website. "I've grown a lot, kind of falling into a new role and a new city and a new organization, and I've gotten better. And like everyone else, I feel like I have something to build on for next year."

Williams, one of the NFL's oldest running backs, had career lows in carries (108) and rushing yards (444) after joining the Ravens last summer on a two-year contract but he served a critical backup role to Ray Rice, who often said Williams was "the best thing that ever happened to me." Williams had two touchdowns.

"I'm not so surprised I've played this long, but I am surprised at how good I feel," Williams told the website.

Williams also seemed to relish renewing pursuit of his first Super Bowl ring after the Ravens' crushing 23-20 loss to the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship Game.

"Situations like this are always learning experiences," Williams said. "I think if you look at the big picture and what it takes to train a team to win a Super Bowl, this is just one of those lessons.

"I think we have enough character and we have enough leadership that we're going to take the confidence that we gained in that game and hopefully carry it over to next year and go a little bit further."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Move The Sticks: Colts fire HC Frank Reich, big Week 9 games

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks.

news

Cowboys' Mike McCarthy focusing on winning, not returning to Green Bay

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy returns to Green Bay on Sunday, but facing his former team isn't adding to his motivation for a win in Week 10.

news

NFL Week 9 takeaways: New York Jets good, Los Angeles Rams bad, Green Bay Packers UGLY

The banged-up Jets shocked the juggernaut Bills. The defending champion Rams suffered their fourth loss in five games. The Aaron Rodgers-led Packers hit bottom. In the wake of another wild NFL Sunday, Adam Schein spotlights the good, the bad and the ugly.

news

Bills QB Josh Allen expected to be limited this week due to elbow injury

Bills QB Josh Allen is likely to be limited in the days leading up to Buffalo's Week 10 game against the Vikings, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE