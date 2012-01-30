Ravens' Williams will return for 12th season as Rice's backup

Baltimore running back Ricky Williams, who will turn 35 before next season, said he will return to the Ravens for his 12th pro season, via the team's website Monday.
"My body feels good and I know I'm going to train hard and so I'm excited about next year," Williams told the website. "I've grown a lot, kind of falling into a new role and a new city and a new organization, and I've gotten better. And like everyone else, I feel like I have something to build on for next year."
Williams, one of the NFL's oldest running backs, had career lows in carries (108) and rushing yards (444) after joining the Ravens last summer on a two-year contract but he served a critical backup role to Ray Rice, who often said Williams was "the best thing that ever happened to me." Williams had two touchdowns.
"I'm not so surprised I've played this long, but I am surprised at how good I feel," Williams told the website.
Williams also seemed to relish renewing pursuit of his first Super Bowl ring after the Ravens' crushing 23-20 loss to the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship Game.
"Situations like this are always learning experiences," Williams said. "I think if you look at the big picture and what it takes to train a team to win a Super Bowl, this is just one of those lessons.
"I think we have enough character and we have enough leadership that we're going to take the confidence that we gained in that game and hopefully carry it over to next year and go a little bit further."