Ravens will wait until Sunday to rough up Brady

"I have a lot of respect for them and their ability to play and perform under pressure," Brady said. "They've been in the playoffs the last four years and they've won playoff games in the last four years. They're a tough team. What goes on off the field and the comments that guys make really has no bearing or impact on this game, nor will it. A lot of my focus and attention is on what I need to do to be at my best this week for my teammates. Hopefully we go out there and play our best game."