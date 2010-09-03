Ravens will place six-time Pro Bowl safety Reed on PUP list

The Baltimore Ravens will place Ed Reed on the physically unable to perform list, a league source said Friday, meaning the safety will miss at least the first six games of the season.
Reed is coming back from a torn labrum in his hip, and although he has been politicking the organization to return as soon as possible, the Ravens aren't taking any chances at this point. The six-time Pro Bowl selection is a dominant playmaker, but he has been beset by injuries, and the Ravens are very deep at safety.
Reed underwent reconstructive surgery on his hip in early May. In June, he said he was 35 percent recovered from the operation.
"It's a four to six month process to getting yourself back to 100 percent, to get yourself in shape to start working out for a season," Reed said on Sirius Radio. "It's a year-long process of getting back to 100 percent. I don't want to come back too early, man, and injure myself again."
Reed's absence likely will thrust third-year pro Tom Zbikowski into a starting role. Zbikowski has started four out of 31 games with the Ravens over the last two seasons.
Reed recorded three interceptions and three forced fumbles in 12 games last season, all of them starts.