Ravens will need to pull out all the stops to halt potent Pats

In searching for successful tactics opponents have used on Welker, jamming him at the line has been the most effective. Teams like the Jets and Steelers instructed their corners to utilize press technique to keep Welker from obtaining a free release into his routes. By making him work through physical play to get to his sweet spots, opponents have been able to disrupt the timing of the Patriots' passing game. The Ravens will certainly follow suit in some instances, but they must also prepare for the various motions, stack releases (two receivers closely aligned to create potential picks) and bunch formations used by the Patriots to shake Welker loose. This requires having a few versions of "Banjo" coverage (defenders switch receivers on pick routes) to prevent Welker from getting free on crosses and option routes from stack alignments.