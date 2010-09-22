Ravens welcome back CB Williams after two-game suspension

OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- Cornerback Cary Williams has been added to the Baltimore Ravens' roster after serving a two-game suspension for violating the NFL's personal-conduct policy.
Williams missed the Ravens' opener against the New York Jets and last week's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The violation occurred while he was playing for the Tennessee Titans.
Williams was drafted by Tennessee in the seventh round of the 2008 draft. He played one game with the Titans that season and four games with Tennessee and five with Baltimore last year.
Hamlin played in two games with Baltimore this season. He was credited with one tackle on special teams against the Bengals.
Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press