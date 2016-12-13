Around the NFL

Ravens waive former Bears legend Devin Hester

Published: Dec 13, 2016 at 07:36 AM

The Ravens are parting ways with a potential future Hall of Famer.

Baltimore waived kick returner Devin Hester on Tuesday, one day after the team's loss to the Patriots.

Hester joined the Ravens on a one-year, $4 million deal just one week before the season opener and three months after being cut by the Falcons.

The former Bears legend never quite regained his spark in Charm City, having fumbled five times and averaging just 7.2 yards per punt return and 24.5 yards per kick return in 2016. Hester failed to record a single return touchdown in 12 games with the Ravens.

With three games to go, the Ravens will look to other options in the return game to spur a late postseason charge. Potential replacements on punt and kick returns include Michael Campanaro, Mike Wallace and Lardarius Webb.

For Hester, his next destination, if he doesn't land with another team, is likely Canton. His 19 career return touchdowns are a league best, a superlative worthy of the Hall's recognition.

