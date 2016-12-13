Ravens waive former Bears legend Devin Hester

Baltimore waived kick returner Devin Hester on Tuesday, one day after the team's loss to the Patriots.
Hester joined the Ravens on a one-year, $4 million deal just one week before the season opener and three months after being cut by the Falcons.
With three games to go, the Ravens will look to other options in the return game to spur a late postseason charge. Potential replacements on punt and kick returns include Michael Campanaro, Mike Wallace and Lardarius Webb.
For Hester, his next destination, if he doesn't land with another team, is likely Canton. His 19 career return touchdowns are a league best, a superlative worthy of the Hall's recognition.