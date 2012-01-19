Ravens vs. Patriots: matchups

Brady will run the no-huddle as often as possible, hoping to gas the Ravens and force their defenders to stay on the field more often than usual. Belichick and offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien, who leaves to becomes Penn State's coach when the Patriots are done playing, came up with some nice wrinkles this season. Their use of TE Aaron Hernandez (81) as a running back was effective, and they find ways to isolate All-Pro TE Rob Gronkowski (87) in mismatches.