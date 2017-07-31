Ravens veteran Terrell Suggs leads by example

"There was a time where if you didn't live up to that Raven standard, you got checked immediately on the field in front of everybody," Suggs remembers. "And yeah, I have had to explain the facts of life on occasion. We don't have robots here, but we don't have all those personalities like we used to. We usually have a whole bunch of crazy (expletives). Myself, I'm a little f----- up. But a lot of the crazy people are gone, and we're not so much a veteran team as we are a young team."