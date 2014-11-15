Ravens unworried about Steve Smith's production dip

The veteran wide receiver began the second chapter of his distinguished NFL career in wildly successful fashion, emerging immediately as Joe Flacco's favorite target with the Ravens. Smith was putting up All-Pro numbers, and making the Panthers look foolish while he was at it.
It was a win-win situation for the outspoken star.
Smith's impact has lessened in recent weeks, however. Smith had just three receptions for 17 yards against the Titans on Sunday. He's been held under 40 yards receiving in each of the last three weeks. This comes after an beginning to the season in which Smith eclipsed 100 yards receiving in four of Baltimore's first six games.
"It's getting spread around a little bit, but I think that's the nature of the game," Ravens offensive coordinator Gary Kubiak said, according to CSN Baltimore. "I think Torrey (Smith) is playing as well as he's played all year the last few weeks. ... I have to always find ways to get guys the ball."
Torrey Smith was supposed to be the Ravens' No. 1 option when the season opened. Perhaps this is simply a case of the offense clicking into place. He has five touchdowns over the past five weeks.
"I wish I could get them all the perfect amount every week, but those things usually don't work that way," Kubiak added. "You have to get all of your playmakers the ball. Steve is doing a good job, and hopefully we get him back on the track that he was on earlier in the year."
Smith is 35, so the grind of a long NFL season may be playing a role, as could adjustments by opposing defensive coordinators. Still, he remains exactly the type of player you want on your team as the weather gets colder and the games mean more. Agent 89 will rise again.
