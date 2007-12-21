Ravens trying to end eight-game skid without several starters

OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- The Baltimore Ravens, mired in a record eight-game losing streak, will limp into Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks without several key players.

Coach Brian Billick said middle linebacker Ray Lewis was unlikely to play because of a dislocated finger on his left hand. Tight end Todd Heap is also expected to miss the game, and cornerback Samari Rolle was placed on injured reserve with a shoulder injury, ending his season.

Lewis injured his finger during the second half of the Ravens' 22-16 overtime loss to the Miami Dolphins, an injury that split the knuckle and required stitches. Nick Greisen, who has played for the New York Giants and Jacksonville Jaguars, will start in Lewis' place.

"It's not looking good," Billick said Friday after Lewis missed his third day of practice.

Heap has missed eight of the past 10 games with a strained hamstring. If he can't go, he'll be replaced by Daniel Wilcox and Quinn Sypniewski.

Rolle had missed the past two games and will be replaced by rookie cornerback Willie Gaston in an ailing defensive backfield. Corey Ivy is already filling in for starting cornerback Chris McAlister, who is on injured reserve with a strained knee.

