Ravens to host fans for Week 8 game vs. Steelers 

Fans will return to M&T Bank Stadium when the Baltimore Ravens get back from their bye week.

The team announced Friday that it received approval from the Maryland governor and Baltimore mayor to host fans for the Nov. 1 game against division rival Pittsburgh Steelers.

Approximately 6,600 fans dispersed across the stadium will be allowed to attend. The matchup between the bitter AFC North rivals is slated to kick off Sunday at 1 p.m. ET in Week 8.

As with all clubs allowing fans, face coverings are mandatory, as is social distancing.