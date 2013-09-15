Ravens terrorize Weeden, fix D in win over Browns

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Ravens sacked Cleveland Browns quarterback Brandon Weeden five times before finally knocking him out of the game in the fourth quarter of a 14-6 victory Sunday.
After yielding 49 points in a season-opening loss at Denver, Baltimore's defense came up with a redemptive performance against the Browns. Cleveland failed to score in the second half and managed just 85 yards over the final 30 minutes.
Weeden left with a thumb injury with just over three minutes left and was replaced by Jason Campbell, who could not move the team.
Down 6-0 at halftime, the Ravens took the lead on a 5-yard run by Bernard Pierce with 5:13 left in the third quarter. Baltimore added a touchdown with 8:57 remaining on a 5-yard pass from Flacco to rookie Marlon Brown.
