Ravens terrorize Weeden, fix D in win over Browns

Published: Sep 15, 2013 at 09:33 AM

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Ravens sacked Cleveland Browns quarterback Brandon Weeden five times before finally knocking him out of the game in the fourth quarter of a 14-6 victory Sunday.

After yielding 49 points in a season-opening loss at Denver, Baltimore's defense came up with a redemptive performance against the Browns. Cleveland failed to score in the second half and managed just 85 yards over the final 30 minutes.

Weeden left with a thumb injury with just over three minutes left and was replaced by Jason Campbell, who could not move the team.

Down 6-0 at halftime, the Ravens took the lead on a 5-yard run by Bernard Pierce with 5:13 left in the third quarter. Baltimore added a touchdown with 8:57 remaining on a 5-yard pass from Flacco to rookie Marlon Brown.

Ravens running back Ray Rice left early in the fourth quarter with an apparent hip injury.

Copyright 2013 by The Associated Press

Relive Joe Flacco's performance against the Browns with NFL Game Rewind

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Broncos pass rusher Bradley Chubb undergoes minor ankle procedure, expected to be ready for camp

Bradley Chubb, who notched his first Pro Bowl campaign in 2020 after suffering an ACL tear the previous season, underwent a scope to remove a bone spur from his ankle, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday.
news

Cardinals RB Chase Edmonds: 'Now or never' to win starting job 

Chase Edmonds has been the Cardinals' best backup running back for three years. The starting job now looks to be his to lose. It's an opportunity he's "ready to run through a damn wall" for.
news

Patriots have had internal discussions about acquiring Falcons WR Julio Jones

The Falcons have been listening to trade offers on ﻿Julio Jones﻿ for some time. Count the Patriots among those kicking the tires on acquiring the perennial Pro Bowl wideout. New England has had internal discussions about Jones, Mike Giardi reports. 
news

This Week in NFL History: May 24 to May 30; HOF Bears coach George Halas retires

Welcome to This Week in NFL History! Every week, the Research team will spotlight the anniversaries of notable events and birthdays.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW