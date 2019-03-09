Around the NFL

Ravens tendering Michael Pierce, Patrick Onwuasor

Published: Mar 09, 2019 at 03:27 AM
Headshot_Author_JEREMY-BERGMAN_1400x1000
Jeremy Bergman

Digital Content Editor

After letting C.J. Mosleywalk into free agency earlier this week, the Baltimore Ravens are extending tenders to two other key defensive pieces.

Baltimore is expected to place second-round tenders on defensive tackle Michael Pierce and linebacker Patrick Onwuasor, both of whom are impending restricted free agents, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Saturday.

Both players will play the 2019 season on $3.095 million deals.

A rotational tackle, Pierce averaged around 24 defensive plays per game for Baltimore in 2018, recording 32 tackles, four for loss and two QB hits. Since joining the Ravens as a UDFA in 2016, Pierce has missed just two games.

Onwuasor also joined the Ravens as a UDFA in 2016 and has established himself as a starting linebacker for Baltimore over the last two seasons. In 2018, Onwuasor averaged 25.4 plays per game, recorded a career-high 5.5 sacks and earned Defensive Player of the Week honors in Week 16.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Niners coach Kyle Shanahan wary of resting healthy players ahead of postseason

The San Francisco 49ers wrapped up the NFC West title last week and are likely locked into the No. 2 or 3 seed in the conference, but coach Kyle Shanahan doesn't plan on resting his starters multiple games down the stretch.

news

Vikings QB Kirk Cousins, Bills QB Josh Allen highlight Players of the Week

Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen, Minnesota signal-caller Kirk Cousins had huge outings on Saturday that translated to Players of the Week honors on Wednesday.

news

Bills bracing for another bad-weather game as potential bomb cyclone set to hit Chicago

Bad weather seems to be following the Bills around in 2022. A snowstorm in Week 11 forced them to play a home game in Detroit, and now Buffalo could be playing in a bomb cyclone against the Bears.

news

Giants QB Daniel Jones on Year 4 improvement: 'I have gotten a better idea of what wins in the NFL'

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones says "he's gotten a better idea of what wins in the NFL" as his 8-5-1 squad travels to Minnesota in Week 16.

news

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin on 'Immaculate Reception' at 50: 'The most significant play in the history of the game'

The most memorable touchdown of Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris' career turns 50 this week, and current Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin champions the impact the play still has, as is evidenced by his players' knowledge of it.

news

Ravens claim WR Sammy Watkins; Devin Duvernay (foot) placed on IR

Sammy Watkins has been claimed by the Ravens in a timely addition as it comes on the same day wideout Devin Duvernay (foot) was placed on injured reserve, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Dec. 20

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Steelers QB Kenny Pickett (concussion) in line to start Saturday vs. Raiders

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday that he anticipates rookie QB Kenny Pickett to start vs. the Raiders after missing last week's game due to a concussion.

news

Jets QB Zach Wilson to start vs. Jaguars with Mike White (ribs) not cleared for contact

Zach Wilson will remain the New York Jets starting quarterback Thursday night against the Jacksonville Jaguars, per head coach Robert Saleh.

news

Eagles activate TE Dallas Goedert (shoulder) off injured reserve

The Eagles on Tuesday announced TE Dallas Goedert has been activated from injured reserve, clearing a path toward him playing in Saturday's showdown with the Cowboys.

news

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel: Three-game losing skid 'a bad taste that you want to try to get rid of'

The Miami Dolphins return home riding a three-game losing streak, and coach Mike McDaniel sees an opportunity to end the skid as they look to nab a playoff spot.

news

Eagles' Nick Sirianni confirms Jalen Hurts' shoulder injury, offers vote of confidence in Gardner Minshew

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni confirmed the belief that Jalen Hurts' injury isn't long-term, and offered a vote of confidence in backup QB Gardner Minshew should he start this Saturday.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE