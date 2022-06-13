Ravens TE Nick Boyle on return from knee surgery: 'Overall, I just feel way better'

Boyle was itching to get back on the field to contribute, and so with the Ravens ravaged by multiple injuries by the middle of the season, he once again suited up for Baltimore's Week 11 matchup with the Bears, despite recognizing that he was not yet at full health. He played 32 snaps in that win and received much praise from teammates for his determination in getting back out there, but he only played sporadically through the rest of the season and was never able to reach the impact that he had earlier in his career. His knee just wasn't 100 percent, and Boyle wasn't the same player.

"Maybe I wasn't really good or ready, or my leg wasn't up to standard," Boyle said. "But I really wanted to get out there and kind of show that I'm here to really try to get back on the field."

So he went back to the drawing board and was determined to return to his previous form come the 2022 season. He convinced his wife to move their family to Arizona to work with a trainer who specialized in rehabbing knee injuries. He spent two months at the facility working on his fitness, and stuck to a strict meal plan meant to offload some of the weight on his knee.

All the hard work has paid off -- Boyle says he's now 10-12 pounds lighter than he's played in the past, and he not only feels like his knee can support him again, but also actually feels stronger than ever.

"I feel good and I'm way stronger than I was at that weight. I think it was just a lot of de-loading on my knee," Boyle said. "I like to say, 'You take some load out of the car, and even though the horsepower's still the same, you get to move a little bit faster.' Overall, I just feel way better."

Now back to full health, Boyle is ready to actively contribute to the offense once again, where he'll try to prove that he can still play a pivotal role as the Ravens look to rebound from an 8-9 season. But while there's still work to be done, Boyle says he's just grateful to have a chance to play like himself again