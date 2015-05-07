Ravens, TE Maxx Williams agree to terms, per report

After quarterback Joe Flacco was robbed Wednesday night on the NFL Network's Top 100 Players of 2015, the Ravens on Thursday tried to make it up to him.
The team has agreed to terms with second-round tight end Maxx Williams out of the University of Minnesota, according to Aaron Wilson of The Baltimore Sun.
The Ravens moved up three spots last Friday to grab Williams, the best pass-catching tight end in the draft and a potential long-term replacement for Dennis Pitta, whose future is in doubt after two serious hip injuries.
After also drafting receiver Breshad Perriman with the 26th overall pick, Baltimore general manager Ozzie Newsome deserves credit for restocking an offense that saw deep threat Torrey Smith head west to join the San Francisco 49ers.
"Williams has a really good catch radius. He reminds me of Kyle Rudolph," said NFL Media's Mike Mayock. "A great athlete with big hands."
At 6-foot-4 and 249 pounds, Williams gives the Ravens the kind of reliable move tight end they desperately needed. With his contract out of the way, it's time to produce.
