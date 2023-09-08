Ravens TE Mark Andrews (quadriceps) questionable for season opener vs. Texans

Baltimore's top target might not be ready to roll in Week 1.

Tight end Mark Andrews (quadriceps) is questionable for Baltimore's season opener against Houston on Sunday, according to the official injury report released Friday.

Andrews participated in a limited capacity throughout the week of preparation, failing to show significant improvement worthy of being upgraded in status. The week was still positive for Andrews, though, considering he missed six straight practices previously while dealing with the injury.

Though he's listed as questionable, Andrews said he was improving Thursday.

"I'm feeling good," Andrews said, via the team's official site. "I've obviously taken some time off and been slowly working back in. It's been one of those things that's been a little tricky. But I'm feeling better running around, just day by day getting better and we'll see what happens."