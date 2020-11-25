Ravens TE Mark Andrews: 'People are starting to count us out, and that's fine'

The Baltimore Ravens have lost three of their past four games to tumble out of playoff position. The task of getting back on track becomes no easier with a visit to Pittsburgh on tap Thanksgiving night while the club deals with a COVID-19 issue.

"There's definitely an urgency, " said tight end Mark Andrews﻿, via SI.com. "We've got to start winning games, and we've got the players to do it, [and] we've got the guys to do it. This is still a very talented football team. People are starting to count us out, and that's fine. Our back is up against the wall, and we've got a lot of good character guys on this team that is going to fight their way through this."

The Ravens' offense has struggled to get on track during their downward spiral. If it isn't an issue moving the ball, it's been turnovers, like the four committed by Lamar Jackson in their Week 8 loss to the Steelers.

In that 28-24 defeat to Pittsburgh, Baltimore rushed for a season-high 265 yards rush and outgained the Steelers 457-221 in total yards. Yet, the self-inflicted wounds and red zone struggles hampered the Ravens.

Andrews, coming off a season-high 96 receiving yards last week and his first TD since Week 5, believes that Baltimore can get back on track and push for a playoff spot.

"I don't lack any confidence in our ability and what we can do in this last stretch of the season," Andrews said. "I'm excited to go show the world what we can do. And we'll see; we'll see how this all plays out. But I'm confident."

Following Thanksgiving night, the Ravens' schedule eases up, with games against Dallas, Cleveland, Jacksonville, New York Giants, and Cincinnati left on the slate.

First, however, the Ravens must take on their division rival without their top two running backs -- ﻿J.K. Dobbins﻿ and ﻿Mark Ingram﻿ -- and others due to COVID-19.

Baltimore coach John Harbaugh knows it's going to be a physical fight to avoid falling further behind.

"They're a physical defense; they're going to fly around," he said. "Obviously, this is a rivalry game, so these games are never going to be easy - it's going to be a bloodbath until the end. It's going to be a dogfight. Just going in there with the mindset that it's going to be a full 60 minutes, and everybody on this team knows that.