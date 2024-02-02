Ravens TE Mark Andrews lends assistance during in-flight medical emergency

Ravens tight end Mark Andrews turned from on-the-field hero to one off the field Thursday.

The Baltimore star was aboard a Southwest Airlines flight to Phoenix when a fellow passenger experienced a medical emergency, during which she had difficulty breathing and low blood pressure, according to another witness on the plane, Andrew Springs.

Andrews, a Type 1 diabetic, approached a doctor and nurse attending to her to suggest the woman might be having an issue with her blood sugar. He then offered use of his diabetic testing kit.

The woman underwent the finger prick test and received orange juice, after which her heart rate stabilized. She was able to depart the plane upon landing.

Andrews confirmed the incident, releasing a statement through the Baltimore Ravens:

"In addition to the fast-acting flight attendants, the real heroes are the nurse and doctor who also happened to be on the plane. Thankfully they were able to provide the woman the quick assistance she needed."

Springs, who initially shared the story over social media, also spoke to ESPN regarding Andrews' heroics.

"It was scary. It was touch and go there for a while," he said, per Jamison Hensley. "And I think the coolest part is, if anybody who's ever watched Mark Andrews, they knew exactly what was going to happen. It was just very classic Mark Andrews where it's like, in times of need, people like that step up."

Andrews, a three-time Pro Bowler in his six seasons with the Ravens, has 381 career receptions for 4,857 yards and 40 touchdowns.

He saw his season end in the AFC Championship Game, a contest in which he played 18 snaps following a seven-game absence due to a cracked fibula and ankle ligament injury.