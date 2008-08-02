Ravens TE Heap injures calf, WR Clayton on the mend

Published: Aug 02, 2008 at 08:39 AM

WESTMINSTER, Md. -- Baltimore Ravens tight end Todd Heap limped off the field Saturday morning with a right calf injury.

Todd Heap, TE
Baltimore Ravens

Height: 6-5

Weight: 250

College: Arizona State

Experience: 7

His calf was wrapped as he left the field during the final minutes of practice. The injury did not initially appear to be serious.

Also, receiver Mark Clayton didn't practice because of a sprained right shoulder. He is no longer wearing a protective sling and took part in some exercises on the side.

Clayton said he would not rule out playing in the Ravens' preseason opener Thursday night against the New England Patriots.

