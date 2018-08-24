Around the NFL

Ravens TE Hayden Hurst to undergo surgery on foot

Published: Aug 24, 2018 at 05:03 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Baltimore Ravens No. 25 overall pick is likely to miss the start of the 2018 season after suffering an injury.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported that rookie tight end Hayden Hurst has a stress fracture in his foot and will undergo a procedure on Friday to insert a screw, according to a source informed of the situation.

Hurst will likely miss three-to-four weeks, which would sideline him for the opening of the 2018 campaign.

The tight end has been in and out of practices due to injury but played in each of the Ravens' first three preseason games. He compiled five receptions for 41 yards and a touchdown.

The Ravens used one of their first-round draft pick on the 25-year-old South Carolina product, who spent two seasons as a minor-league baseball player before heading to the SEC. Baltimore selected two tight ends in the 2018 draft, also nabbing Mark Andrews in the third round, to help stabilize an often-injured TE room. Alas, Hurst's injury is another setback to the group.

Hurst's injury is an obstacle for the pass-catching tight end, who Baltimore hoped would help open the offense along with a revamped receiver corps.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Rams aim to help spread Kenny Washington's story of re-integrating the NFL with new film

Kenny Washington re-integrated the NFL in 1946 as a member of the Los Angeles Rams. Today, the team is hoping a new film will help spread awareness of what Washington accomplished, Brooke Cersosimo writes.

news

Ex-Jets, Bills HC Rex Ryan emerges as top candidate for Broncos DC job

Former New York Jets and Buffalo Bills head coach Rex Ryan has emerged as a top candidate for the vacant Denver Broncos defensive coordinator job, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported Wednesday night.

news

Buccaneers hiring Seahawks QB coach Dave Canales as offensive coordinator

The Buccaneers are hiring Dave Canales, the Seattle Seahawks quarterbacks coach, as their new offensive coordinator, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Wednesday.

news

Vikings DC Brian Flores says he is 'aggressive by nature' as he looks to turn Minnesota's defense around

Brian Flores arrived in Minnesota with the goal of transforming the Vikings' 31st-ranked defense from a liability to a weapon. One way to do so: Be more aggressive. Flores told reporters Wednesday he is "aggressive by nature," and he isn't afraid to dial up the pressure in order to get the job done.

news

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes sends message to doubters: 'In our rebuilding year we're world champs'

The theme, while it may include a bit of revisionist history, was clear Wednesday: The Chiefs were out to prove the doubters wrong in 2022. The Chiefs reveled in their glory during Wednesday's parade in Kansas City, and didn't shy from acknowledging what motivated them on their journey to another Lombardi Trophy.

news

Highlights from Chiefs' Super Bowl LVII victory parade

Just days after the biggest game of the year, the Chiefs took to the streets of Kansas City to celebrate their Super Bowl LVII victory with none other than the fans. Here is all the action from the parade and what the players had to say at the podium.

news

Jason Kelce undecided on future as both Kelce brothers process emotional Super Bowl LVII

The confetti has settled long enough for Jason and Travis Kelce to review their historic showdown in Super Bowl LVII. The emotions of the loss are still too raw for Jason, 35, to decide how he'll proceed in 2023.

news

Jaguars WR Calvin Ridley applying for reinstatement after indefinite suspension for betting on NFL games

Jaguars WR Calvin Ridley is applying for reinstatement on Wednesday after being suspended indefinitely for betting on NFL games during the 2021 season.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Feb. 15

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

James Bradberry won't 'play for cheap' after standout season, to discuss Eagles contract 'soon'

After being cut by the Giants last year, veteran corner James Bradberry inked a one-year prove-it deal in Philadelphia. Prove it he did. Now the Eagles cornerback is looking to be get paid in full.

news

Bengals defenders 'ecstatic' Lou Anarumo returning as defensive coordinator in 2023

The Cardinals naming Jonathan Gannon their head coach closes the 2023 cycle, which means Cincinnati defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo, one of the finalists in Arizona, will head back to the Bengals.

news

Bills' Josh Allen gives props to Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes: 'You gotta find ways to be like them'

Bills quarterback Josh Allen admitted that Buffalo needs to find ways to be more like the Chiefs after Kansas City won its second Super Bowl in four years over the weekend.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE