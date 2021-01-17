Around the NFL

Ravens TE Andrews after playoff loss to Bills: 'This will be fuel for the fire'

Published: Jan 17, 2021 at 11:27 AM
Michael Baca

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

Following their 17-3 defeat to the Buffalo Bills on Saturday night, the Baltimore Ravens were already looking forward to next year as soon as they hit the podium.

"This will be fuel for the fire," Ravens tight end Mark Andrews proclaimed. "We'll remember it."

Said left tackle Orlando Brown﻿: "We're about as motivated as it gets."

The Ravens' second straight Divisional Round exit came and went after another struggling offensive performance. Baltimore was held to its lowest point total all season and, despite the Ravens defense keeping them in the game, the offense faltered late in the third quarter of a one-score game after Lamar Jackson's game-altering pick-six in the red zone.

Jackson, the NFL's reigning MVP, was knocked out of the game on the very next drive after suffering a concussion, and Baltimore's fate quickly materialized despite an endearing effort from undrafted rookie backup Tyler Huntley﻿. The Ravens' offensive woes have been a constant in three consecutive playoff appearances, averaging just 13 points in those four games (1-3).

"He's frustrated. He's doing good," Willie Snead said about the Ravens QB, via ESPN. "He said he's fine from the concussion but he's frustrated that we were that close and that we didn't get to finish drives. He's the ultimate competitor. He doesn't like to lose."

Jackson's night ended with just 164 yards passing (14-of-24) and 34 yards on the ground. Even the Ravens' All-Pro kicker Justin Tucker had a bad night, missing two of his three field goal attempts in the first half.

The Ravens' 2020 playoff run did come with some positives. Jackson earned his first playoff win in the wild-card round and avenged last year's postseason defeat to the Tennessee Titans in the same game. Unfortunately, that theme of revenge will have to carry over into 2021.

"It's a tough loss," Harbaugh said. "To get to the AFC Championship Game, you've got to play two really great games and things have to bounce your way. That didn't happen for us today. But I'm proud of the guys, nonetheless. I feel like what we've been through as a football team, the road we traveled this year, the challenges that we faced are all well documented. I feel like our guys handled it with toughness and grace. Even today, when we weren't at our best, we fought. We'll hold our head high walking out of here and into the offseason."

Who will be back for the Ravens remains to be seen with several key players set to become free agents this offseason, including Yannick Ngakoue﻿, Derek Wolfe﻿, Matt Skura, Gus Edwards﻿, Pernell McPhee﻿, D.J. Fluker and Snead, among others. Perhaps the most important soon-to-be free agent is edge rusher and team captain Matt Judon﻿, who is anticipating a big contract after playing on a franchise tag in 2020.

"I would like to thank the Ravens organization," said Judon after the loss, via The Baltimore Sun. "You all might ask me, but I don't know what's going to happen next year. I don't know what's going to happen in my future. That's all out in front of me. But the past five years, man, it's been a hell of a ride. I wouldn't ask for another organization, or coaches, or mentors, or players to play with, man. Some of these guys I've played with, they're my real brothers, real-life brothers. So with that being said, I love the Ravens and the organization. I would just like to thank them."

Related Content

news

Bills CB Taron Johnson's 101-yard pick-six a 'franchise-altering play'

Ravens-Bills was about to go into the final frame deadlocked at 10, but then Lamar Jackson dropped back and ﻿Taron Johnson stepped up, taking the Ravens QB's pass 101 yards the other way.
news

Injury roundup: Saints' Hill, Murray unlikely to play against Buccaneers

The New Orleans Saints are unlikely to have quarterback Taysom Hill and running back Latavius Murray against the Buccaneers today, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Jane Slater.
news

Divisional Round: What we learned from Saturday's games

Aaron Rodgers and the Packers are moving on to the NFC Championship Game for the second year in a row, while Josh Allen and the Bills are headed to the AFC Championship Game for the first time since the 1993 season. 
news

John Harbaugh: 'The wind was very impactful' in Ravens' loss to Bills

The Ravens and Bills each missed two field goals, a bevy of deep passes sailed on quarterbacks, and the contest's rhythm suffered from the herky-jerky nature, as the Bills persevered 17-3 to advance to the AFC Championship Game.
news

Josh Allen, Bills blow past Ravens for Divisional Round win

Josh Allen connected with Stefon Diggs for the game's first touchdown and Bills defensive back Taron Johnson's electric 101-yard interception return for a score essentially sealed Buffalo's Divisional Round win, as the Ravens' comeback bid saw Lamar Jackson injured in the fourth quarter. 
news

Lamar Jackson suffers concussion in Ravens' loss to Bills

﻿Ravens QB Lamar Jackson was ruled out against the Bills after suffering a concussion near the end of the third quarter. Baltimore went on to lose the contest, 17-3.
news

Sean McVay on Aaron Donald: 'It's unfortunate that he wasn't at full-strength' against Packers

Dealing with torn rib cartilage, Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald clearly wasn't himself during Saturday's 32-18 Divisional Round loss to the Green Bay Packers. 
news

Aaron Rodgers: Fans at Lambeau were 'unbelievable' in win over Rams

They had to wait until the Divisional Round, but the Packers finally had a significant amount of fans at Lambeau Field -- and boy, did it make a difference in their win over the Rams on Saturday.
news

Aaron Rodgers, Packers stave off Rams for return trip to NFC title game

A balanced offensive attack for the top-seeded Packers was enough to stymie the Rams' daunting defense on Saturday in a 32-18 Divisional Round win and lead Green Bay to a second-straight NFC Championship Game appearance. 
news

Notable injuries, news from Saturday's Divisional Round games

Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters (back) is expected to play in Baltimore's divisional round game against the Bills. Plus, plus injuries and news we're monitoring around the league on Saturday.
news

Josh Allen or Lamar Jackson? Re-ranking the 2018 QB draft class

The 2018 quarterback class was one of the most debated in recent memory. Those discussions rage on this weekend as three of the five first-rounders are in action. It's a slate that fittingly doesn't involve the first three to come off the board.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW