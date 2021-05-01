Around the NFL

Ravens take Ohio State CB Shaun Wade in fifth round

Published: May 01, 2021 at 02:54 PM
Headshot_Author_Chase_Goodbread_1400x1000
Chase Goodbread

Original Content Writer

﻿Shaun Wade﻿ 's draft slide ended Saturday when the Baltimore Ravens selected the Ohio State defensive back in the fifth round with the No. 160 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Wade (6-foot-1, 196 pounds) played well enough for the Buckeyes as a nickelback in 2019 that he was considered among the best defensive back prospects in the college game. His draft stock suffered significantly, however, after he struggled with a move to outside corner in 2020.

"If he had come off what we saw in 2019, (he) probably is a second-round pick," NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah said on the broadcast. "(He) comes back in 2020, made the move from a nickel as an inside corner in 2019, where he played very well, to sliding outside, and just had a rough go of it."

The former Buckeye is unlikely to have to play outside in Baltimore, though, as ﻿Marlon Humphrey﻿ and ﻿Marcus Peters﻿ have the outside CB slots locked up.

Although he possesses excellent size for an outside corner position, his tape suggests that a slot corner role at the pro level would suit him best. Still, NFL Media draft analyst Lance Zierlein believes he lacks the short-area footwork to stay with the quickest of slot receivers, and will need to improve his fundamentals and find the right scheme fit to reach his pro potential. Zierlein compares Wade to former Miami Dolphins CB ﻿Cordrea Tankersley﻿. Wade made six career interceptions and 12 pass breakups for his career.

Wade wore No. 24 at Ohio State in tribute to a close friend, Jacoby Wright, who was shot and killed in 2015.

Related Content

news

Bengals take 2021 draft's first kicker with fifth-round pick of Evan McPherson

The Cincinnati Bengals were the first team to draft a kicker, selecting Florida's Evan McPherson in the fifth round.
news

In first post-Brees draft, Saints take Notre Dame QB Ian Book

The Drew Brees era ended with the future Hall of Famer's retirement. The Saints began their post-Brees life by adding Notre Dame's winningest quarterback ever, Ian Book.
news

Ravens add another WR with fourth-round selection of Oklahoma State's Tylan Wallace

Following the selection of Rashod Bateman in the first round, the Ravens are adding another receiver, having picked Oklahoma State's Tylan Wallace in the fourth round. 
news

Panthers add dynamic RB Chuba Hubbard to Christian McCaffrey-led backfield with fourth-round pick

As if the Panthers didn't have enough open-field juice in their offensive backfield with ﻿Christian McCaffrey﻿, the club added a home-run hitter Saturday in selecting Oklahoma State running back ﻿Chuba Hubbard﻿ in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft with overall pick No. 126.
news

Cowboys continue to bolster defense with fourth-round pick of LSU LB Jabril Cox

With the 115th overall pick, the Cowboys maintained their defensive focus in the draft by taking LSU linebacker Jabril Cox. 
news

Lions select USC WR Amon-Ra St. Brown in fourth round

The Detroit Lions added USC wide receiver ﻿Amon-Ra St. Brown﻿ Amon-Ra St. Brown Saturday with a fourth-round pick (No. 112 overall), giving the club an exciting and productive pass catcher and a player with a unique background as the son of a world-class athlete.
news

Jets select UNC RB Michael Carter in Round 4, continue to add to offense in draft

The New York Jets continued to rebuild their offense in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, selecting North Carolina running back Michael Carter.
news

Packers president/CEO Mark Murphy: 'We remain committed to Aaron (Rodgers) in 2021 and beyond'

In an article written for the team website, Packers CEO Mark Murphy stated the team is committed to its quarterback for this upcoming season "and beyond."
news

Jaguars select USC DT Jay Tufele to begin fourth round 

USC had just one player taken through the first two days of the 2021 NFL Draft. Jacksonville kicked off Day 3 with a Trojan. The Jaguars selected USC defensive tackle Jay Tufele with the 106th overall pick of the draft Saturday in Cleveland.
news

Eight QBs taken in first three rounds of 2021 NFL Draft, most in draft history

The 2021 NFL Draft might not have set the record for most QBs taken consecutively to start a draft, but this year's selection meeting did make history under center.
news

RGIII: Kirk Cousins 'cashing checks' with Vikings, 'not real happy' with Kellen Mond pick

When the Vikings selected Texas A&M quarterback Kellon Mond, it signaled to some that ﻿Kirk Cousins﻿' time was soon up in Minnesota. For one of Cousins' former teammates and QB mates, that time is already past due.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW