Ravens' Suggs says riff with Pats' Brady 'pretty much over'

Published: Jan 18, 2012 at 11:09 AM

Bill Belichick, Tom Brady and the New England Patriots have -- perhaps strategically -- gushed over the Baltimore Ravens leading up to Championship Sunday.

Ravens coach John Harbaughdidn't hold back his feelings about Belichick on Tuesday, and linebacker Terrell Suggs evidently figures the time is right join in the lovefest.

Suggs set aside what had been very public disdain for Brady to shower the Patriots quarterback with praise Wednesday.

"I've gotten over it," Suggs said during his news conference. "You grow and mature, you know what I mean? As you can clearly see, I'm not the same guy I was in 2009. I'm definitely 20 pounds lighter, also. We had a lot going on that year. But I'm pretty much over it. I respect him.

"When it's all said and done, they're going to speak on three quarterbacks: Johnny (Unitas), Peyton Manning and him. So there's really no beef."

Suggs said his beef with Brady goes back to 2009, when the Ravens were incensed after a questionable roughing-the-passer penalty against the quarterback.

Sunday Sitdown: Tom Brady

How is Tom Brady prepping for the Ravens? The Patriots QB visits with NFL Network's Michael Lombardi on NFL GameDay Morning (9 a.m. ET).

Since then, Suggs has suggested that Brady's two Super Bowl wins were "questionable" and complained about the preferential treatment the quarterback received from officials. His latest salvo was that the Patriots are the "good-looking" team while the Ravens are not.

Now Suggs is playing nice. He even offered to trade some of his "Ball So Hard University" gear for some UGG boots, of which Brady is a spokesman, according to the Carroll County Times.

The two players have been known to frequently talk throughout their recent matchups, but by playing the respect card, Suggs is threatening to go quiet with it all on the line.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Carson Wentz senses 'no panic' in Commanders despite 1-3 start to season

After an opening-week win, the Washington Commanders have lost three straight. Carson Wentz is asking everyone to remain calm.

news

NFL Fantasy Football 2022: Marcas Grant's Week 5 sleepers

Marcas Grant breaks down some NFL fantasy football sleeper picks you should consider starting in Week 5 of the 2022 NFL season.

news

Jared Goff aims to put Lions on winning path against familiar foe in Bill Belichick, Patriots

Detroit, the league's No. 1 offense, heads to New England this weekend for a date with a foe that is particularly familiar to one key player. Jared Goff said this week he and the Lions will be "ready" for Bill Belichick and the Patriots.

news

Week 5 NFL game picks: Broncos top Colts on Thursday night; surging Cowboys knock off Rams

Can the Broncos bounce back against the Colts on Thursday night? Will Cooper Rush lead the Cowboys to a fourth straight win, this time in the Rams' house? Gregg Rosenthal makes his picks for every Week 5 game.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE