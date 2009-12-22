Ravens-Steelers rivalry game headlines Week 16 schedule

Published: Dec 22, 2009 at 01:00 PM
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.
news
Eagles close to securing a third 2022 first-round pick as Carson Wentz nears snap count requirement
With another full game of snaps, Colts quarterback Carson Wentz would be close to fulfilling an important stipulation included in the blockbuster trade that sent the former Eagles starter from Philadelphia to Indianapolis.