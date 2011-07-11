Ravens, Steelers reloading to maintain division dominance

Improve the pass rush: The Ravenstied for 27th in the NFL in sacks with just 27 in 2010. They need another guy besides Terrell Suggs to come through. Maybe it's Sergio Kindle coming off a head injury, but maybe the Ravens need to look outside the organization. They aren't the only team searching for the same type of player. I wonder if Jason Taylor on a one-year deal would be a decent fit. He did have five sacks last year and 12 over the last two seasons. Ben Roethlisberger has beaten the Ravens five consecutive times, and even though they seem to get to him with a pass rush, he still has nine touchdown passes in those five games.