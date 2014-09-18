Ravens, Steelers players pleased by NFL's new drug testing policy

Thursday's health and safety news from the world of football:
- The Carroll County Times reported that Baltimore Ravens defensive end Chris Canty believes the new NFL policy on human growth hormone will create a level playing field.
- The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported that the reaction from Pittsburgh Steelers players was very positive.
- CBS Sports featuredBaltimore Ravens lineman Ma'ake Kemoeatu, who quit the NFL this season to donate a kidney to his brother Chris Kemoeatu, a former Pittsburgh Steelers lineman.
- ClevelandBrowns.com featured the Browns' surprise trip to a Cleveland Police Athletic League football practice.
- Yahoo! Sports reported on University of Texas starting quarterback David Ash, who retired from football Wednesday because of too many concussions.
- The Pittsburg (Kansas) Morning Sun looked at area students who went through imPACT testing for concussions for the first time.
-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor