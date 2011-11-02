Ravens-Steelers highlights week heavy in intriguing games

We've seen many an upstart club ride a hot December into a long playoff drive, and with Drew Brees chasing history, the Packers chasing perfection and the Colts chasing infamy, well, it makes for enough subplots to keep most games intriguing on one level or another. Oh, and I hear it's fantasy football playoff time as well. Congrats to those still playing. Alas, my Sonic Reducers are in a bit of a rebuilding mode, and if I could fire myself as their coach, I would.