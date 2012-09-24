Ravens' Smith wins GMC Never Say Never Moment of the Week

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver TORREY SMITH played through the pain of losing his younger brother late Saturday night, he caught six passes for 127 yards and two touchdowns in the Ravens' 31-30 win over the New England Patriots. His effort earned him the GMC NEVER SAY NEVER MOMENT OF THE WEEK for games played on September 20-24, the NFL announced today. The GMC NEVER SAY NEVER MOMENT OF THE WEEK is the best moment or play of the week that represents determination and perseverance.