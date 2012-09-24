Ravens' Smith wins GMC Never Say Never Moment of the Week

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver TORREY SMITH played through the pain of losing his younger brother late Saturday night, he caught six passes for 127 yards and two touchdowns in the Ravens' 31-30 win over the New England Patriots. His effort earned him the GMC NEVER SAY NEVER MOMENT OF THE WEEK for games played on September 20-24, the NFL announced today. The GMC NEVER SAY NEVER MOMENT OF THE WEEK is the best moment or play of the week that represents determination and perseverance.
Smith's second-half charge was selected from among three moments by voters on NFL.com/gmc. The other two moments were Kansas City Chiefs RB JAMAAL CHARLES' record-setting day and Jacksonville Jaguars QB BLAINE GABBERT's first fourth quarter comeback victory.
After the regular season, fans will have a chance to determine the GMC Never Say Never Moment of the Year, from among the 17 weekly winners. Fans can vote for the winner and enter for a chance to win a trip to Super Bowl XLVII on NFL.com/gmc throughout the month of January.
NEVER SAY NEVER MOMENT NOMINEES
Charles leads Chiefs to upset win vs. Saints: A year after tearing the ACL in his left knee, Kansas City Chiefs running back Jamaal Charles rushed 33 times for 233 yards and a touchdown, and added six catches for 55 yards, helping the Chiefs stun the New Orleans Saints, 27-24, in overtime. The 233 yards were the second most in Chiefs history behind Charles' 259-yard effort against Denver in 2009. His 91-yard TD run at the end of the third quarter was the longest run from scrimmage in franchise history.
Jaguars get first win with Gabbert's late heroics: Trailing 17-16 with 45 seconds to go and starting at their own 20-yard line, the Jacksonville Jaguars were in need of some late game heroics. Quarterback Blaine Gabbert who had never previously led a fourth-quarter comeback in his young career hit wide receiver Cecil Shorts in stride on a slant for an 80-yard touchdown pass play, giving Mike Mularkey his first victory as Jaguars coach.