Ravens' Smith wins GMC Never Say Never Moment of the Week

Published: Sep 24, 2012 at 05:26 PM

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver TORREY SMITH played through the pain of losing his younger brother late Saturday night, he caught six passes for 127 yards and two touchdowns in the Ravens' 31-30 win over the New England Patriots. His effort earned him the GMC NEVER SAY NEVER MOMENT OF THE WEEK for games played on September 20-24, the NFL announced today. The GMC NEVER SAY NEVER MOMENT OF THE WEEK is the best moment or play of the week that represents determination and perseverance.

Sunday morning started with the devastating news that his brother had died in a motorcycle accident. But Torrey Smith, despite permission by his coach to sit out Sunday night's game, wanted to play. In one of the NFL's most inspirational individual performances, Smith caught six passes for 127 yards and two touchdowns in the Ravens' come-from-behind victory over the New England Patriots.

Smith's second-half charge was selected from among three moments by voters on NFL.com/gmc. The other two moments were Kansas City Chiefs RB JAMAAL CHARLES' record-setting day and Jacksonville Jaguars QB BLAINE GABBERT's first fourth quarter comeback victory.

After the regular season, fans will have a chance to determine the GMC Never Say Never Moment of the Year, from among the 17 weekly winners. Fans can vote for the winner and enter for a chance to win a trip to Super Bowl XLVII on NFL.com/gmc throughout the month of January.

NEVER SAY NEVER MOMENT NOMINEES

Torrey Smith, Baltimore Ravens

Playing in pain, Ravens' Smith has game of his life: Sunday morning started with the devastating news that his brother had died in a motorcycle accident. But Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Torrey Smith, despite permission by his coach to sit out Sunday night's game, wanted to play. In one of the NFL's most inspirational individual performances, Smith caught six passes for 127 yards and two touchdowns in the Ravens' come-from-behind victory over New England.

Jamaal Charles, Kansas City Chiefs

Charles leads Chiefs to upset win vs. Saints: A year after tearing the ACL in his left knee, Kansas City Chiefs running back Jamaal Charles rushed 33 times for 233 yards and a touchdown, and added six catches for 55 yards, helping the Chiefs stun the New Orleans Saints, 27-24, in overtime. The 233 yards were the second most in Chiefs history behind Charles' 259-yard effort against Denver in 2009. His 91-yard TD run at the end of the third quarter was the longest run from scrimmage in franchise history.

Blaine Gabbert, Jacksonville Jaguars

Jaguars get first win with Gabbert's late heroics: Trailing 17-16 with 45 seconds to go and starting at their own 20-yard line, the Jacksonville Jaguars were in need of some late game heroics. Quarterback Blaine Gabbert who had never previously led a fourth-quarter comeback in his young career hit wide receiver Cecil Shorts in stride on a slant for an 80-yard touchdown pass play, giving Mike Mularkey his first victory as Jaguars coach.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

VIDEO: A Super Bowl LVI Edition of NFL Presents: COVID Lessons and Outlook

NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills moderated a webinar to discuss key decisions the NFL made during the 2021 season, what the league has learned about COVID, and what the future of the pandemic may look like for 2022 and beyond.
news

Browns agree to trade for Cowboys WR Amari Cooper; Jarvis Landry granted permission to seek deal

The Cleveland Browns have agreed to acquire Cowboys wide receiver ﻿Amari Cooper﻿ for a 2022 fifth-round draft pick and a swap of sixth-rounders, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday.
news

Terron Armstead not closing door on NOLA return; 'I don't want to rule out the Saints'

With Saints general manager Mickey Loomis' propensity for working wonders with the salary cap and Terron Armstead's love for the franchise, the top tackle in free agency believes there's still a shot he'll stay put with the team that drafted him in 2013.
news

NFL updates, latest league news from Saturday, March 12

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday that the Saints restructured the contract of star cornerback Marshon Lattimore to create $18.45 million in salary-cap space. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW