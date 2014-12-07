Ravens shut down Dolphins

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- The Baltimore Ravens played more than 17 minutes before picking up a first down, then overcame a 10-point deficit to beat the Miami Dolphins 28-13 Sunday.
The Ravens rallied with consecutive touchdown drives of 97 and 75 yards, and added the clinching score after a favorable replay reversal.
A gamble by coach John Harbaugh in the third quarter helped. The Ravens made a first down on fourth-and-1 in their own territory, jump-starting the TD drive that put them ahead.
The victory gave Baltimore (8-5) a significant edge over Miami (7-6) in the AFC's scramble for a wild-card playoff berth. The Dolphins, who haven't been to the postseason since 2008, are now a long shot with three games to go.
