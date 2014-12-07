Ravens shut down Dolphins

Published: Dec 07, 2014 at 09:19 AM

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- The Baltimore Ravens played more than 17 minutes before picking up a first down, then overcame a 10-point deficit to beat the Miami Dolphins 28-13 Sunday.

The Ravens rallied with consecutive touchdown drives of 97 and 75 yards, and added the clinching score after a favorable replay reversal.

A gamble by coach John Harbaugh in the third quarter helped. The Ravens made a first down on fourth-and-1 in their own territory, jump-starting the TD drive that put them ahead.

The victory gave Baltimore (8-5) a significant edge over Miami (7-6) in the AFC's scramble for a wild-card playoff berth. The Dolphins, who haven't been to the postseason since 2008, are now a long shot with three games to go.

Copyright 2014 by The Associated Press

Relive Justin Forsett's performance against the Dolphins with NFL Game Rewind

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

A Super Bowl LVI Edition of NFL Presents: COVID Lessons and Outlook

NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills will moderate a webinar to discuss key decisions the NFL made during the 2021 season, what the league has learned about COVID, and what the future of the pandemic may look like for 2022 and beyond.
news

2022 NFL Draft: Five standouts from HBCU Combine

All 32 NFL teams were represented at the 2022 HBCU Combine in Mobile, Alabama, this weekend. Cameron Wolfe highlights five draft prospects who helped themselves at the event and provides a look at some perspective from NFL legends who were in attendance.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Saturday, Jan. 29

Rams linebacker Ernest Jones was activated from injured reserve on Saturday and is expected to be active versus the 49ers in Sunday's NFC Championship Game.
news

Tom Brady retirement reaction: NFL community celebrates legendary QB's career

Tom Brady's lengthy and legendary career is near its end, and players around the NFL, including Julian Edelman and Patrick Mahomes, are paying tribute to the sport's most prolific player.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW