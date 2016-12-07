Around the NFL

Ravens set to soar after Flacco challenged Mornhinweg

Published: Dec 07, 2016 at 12:29 PM
Headshot_Author_Chris_Wesseling_1400x1000
Chris Wesseling

Around the NFL Writer

Four years ago, the Baltimore Ravens made an in-season change at offensive coordinator, squeaked into the playoffs and walked away with the Lombardi Trophy.

Can they pull off a similar feat this season?

No one doubts a smashmouth Baltimore defense that ranks No. 1 in total yards per game, rushing yards per game and third-down percentage. No one doubts Justin Tucker's ultra-reliable leg as a secret weapon inside the 50-yard line.

The concern has been an imbalanced offense, overly reliant upon a quarterback who just snapped a 10-game streak without a passer rating over 100.

The Ravens' pass-heavy, dink-and-dunk offense cost Marc Trestman his job in early October. Stuck with an injury-ravaged offensive line over the next six weeks, new coordinator Marty Mornhinweg's play-calling inspired little confidence -- or change in production.

It wasn't until a Week 13 meeting in which a frustrated Flacco accused Mornhinweg of getting "conservative" that the floodgates finally opened against an overwhelmed Dolphins defense last week.

The Ravens responded with 496 yards, their highest total since Week 16 of the 2012 Super Bowl season. Exploiting Miami's linebackers in coverage, a locked-in Flacco completed 27 first-half passes -- more than any quarterback has completed in the opening half since 2007. The onslaught would have resulted in a career-best passing day for Flacco had coach John Harbaugh not pulled him with a cushy 31-6 lead early in the fourth quarter.

"One thing Marty has never been accused of is being conservative. That's not a label he takes too kindly to, as Joe can probably attest," Harbaugh said after the game, via The Baltimore Sun. "... I thought Marty just had a phenomenal game."

Was this a one-game aberration or the new norm?

Several Ravens players assured NFL Network's Mike Garafolo prior to breakout game that Flacco would step up when the games "start to matter a little more." As much as Flacco had struggled to that point, his track record suggests one of the best cold-weather quarterbacks in the league.

With rookie left tackle Ronnie Stanley and perennial All Pro guard Marshal Yanda finally healthy, the offensive line is once again among the league's most dependable. Second-year receiver Breshad Perriman has been inches away from several big plays over the past few weeks. Veteran wideouts Steve Smith and Mike Wallace are exceeding expectations. The next step is to commit to a ground attack that has been abandoned throughout the season.

As former Baltimore coach and current NFL Network analyst Brian Billick pointed out, players refer to December as the "dash for the cash" month.

The Ravens are getting healthy and hitting their stride just in time for the stretch run. Their bid for the postseason starts Monday night in a clash of the AFC titans with the New England Patriots.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Bears unveil alternate orange helmet for 2022 season

The Chicago Bears announced on Sunday the unveiling of a new alternate orange helmet that will be worn twice during the 2022 season.

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Sunday, July 24

Bills CB Tre'Davious White is among several Bills players on the physically unable to perform list as he continues to recover from a torn ACL, coach Sean McDermott announced Sunday.

news

Adrian Peterson-Le'Veon Bell boxing match postponed due to main event falling through

The Social Gloves 2 card featuring Le'Veon Bell and Adrian Peterson's exhibition boxing match has been postponed due to the main event falling through, the promoter announced.

news

Rams' McVay calls for fresh start after receiving Super Bowl rings: 'Let's turn the page'

Rams coach Sean McVay elaborates on what it will take to repeat as championships after receiving his Super Bowl LVI championship ring.

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Saturday, July 23

Rams LB Travin Howard is scheduled to have surgery from noted sports hernia guru Dr. William Meyers, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Saturday.

news

Lions add former Ohio State QB J.T. Barrett to coaching staff

The Detroit Lions on Saturday announced the hiring of J.T. Barrett to the coaching staff as an offensive assistant.

news

Titans, QB Malik Willis agree to terms on rookie contract

The Titans have agreed to terms on a multi-year rookie contract with quarterback Malik Willis, the team announced Saturday.

news

Rams CB Jalen Ramsey (shoulder) place on PUP list to start training camp

The Rams have placed cornerback Jalen Ramsey and three other players on the PUP list to start training camp, along with three other players.

news

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray following contract extension: 'This is where I want to be'

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray became the second-highest paid player in the NFL on Thursday. On Friday, he discussed his new contract and his hopes for his future in Arizona.

news

Running backs J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards among six Ravens placed on PUP list ahead of training camp

Six Ravens – left tackle Ronnie Stanley, running backs J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards, cornerback Marcus Peters, outside linebacker Tyus Bowser and safety Ar'Darius Washington -- were placed on the physically unable to perform list Friday ahead of the start of training camp on Wednesday.

news

Chiefs coach Andy Reid unsure if OT Orlando Brown will report to training camp

Kansas City head coach Andy Reid said Friday he wasn't sure if left tackle Orlando Brown would report to training camp.

news

Ben Roethlisberger laments missed opportunities in final years of career, hopes for place in Canton

Former Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger, looking back on his career, believes the game changed from team-first to me-first, that it was "mostly" general manager Kevin Colbert who wanted to move on at QB, and that he's done enough to head to the Hall of Fame.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW