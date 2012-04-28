Ravens select Georgia DT DeAngelo Tyson in draft

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) - The Baltimore Ravens have selected Georgia defensive tackle DeAngelo Tyson the seventh round of the NFL draft.
Tyson is a 6-foot-2, 315-pounder who can stop the run but is not yet an accomplished pass rusher.
A starter in his last two seasons, Tyson had 16 tackles in a game against Georgia Tech in 2010.
Tyson was taken with the 236th overall pick. He is the last of Baltimore's seven picks in the draft.
The Ravens did not have a first-round pick. General manger Ozzie Newsome traded it to Minnesota for a second-rounder and a fourth-round pick, the latter of which was used Saturday to take center/guard Gino Gradkowski of Delaware.