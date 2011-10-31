Ravens salvage season with comeback win over Cardinals

Flacco loves to run hurry-up out of the shotgun. Yes, it tips your hand and limits play-calling options and yada, yada, yada. But the kid is clearly suited to it and having to go no-huddle so soon put a jolt of energy and focus into the offense that has been sorely lacking. Cameron should have gone to this look earlier in the losses to the Titans and Jags. The receivers have struggled against press man coverage, and a real emphasis was made Sunday to feed the young tight ends and exploit those matchups instead (17 targets), something that hurt Baltimore in Jacksonville.