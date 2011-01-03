Ravens safety Reed, LT Oher expected to play through injuries

Published: Jan 03, 2011 at 09:08 AM

OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- The Baltimore Ravens expect injured free safety Ed Reed and offensive tackle Michael Oher to play in Sunday's wild-card playoff game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Reed hurt his ribs, and Oher sprained his right knee during the Ravens' 13-7 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

Reed had two interceptions before reluctantly leaving the game in the fourth quarter. He didn't return.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh said Monday that Reed was "urged" to leave the game, then "ordered" to stay on the sideline. Harbaugh said Reed could have finished if necessary and that the Pro Bowl starter should be ready to play against the Chiefs.

Oher, Baltimore's second-year left tackle, aggravated his sprained right knee during the third quarter. After the game, Oher told reporters that he left as a precautionary measure and expects to start in Kansas City.

Harbaugh said Monday that Oher probably will be sore, but he almost certainly will practice this week.

