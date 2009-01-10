Ravens' Ryan will interview for Jets' head-coaching job Sunday

NEW YORK -- The Jets will interview Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Rex Ryan on Sunday about their head-coaching vacancy, a person familiar with the search told The Associated Press.
Jets officials, including owner Woody Johnson and general manager Mike Tannenbaum, will speak with Ryan in Baltimore, according to the person, who requested anonymity because the individual wasn't authorized to discuss the search to replace the fired Eric Mangini.
Ryan's stock has steadily risen with the Ravens' postseason success. His defense forced three turnovers in Baltimore's 13-10 victory at Tennessee on Saturday. The Ravens will play at either Pittsburgh or San Diego next week for the right to go to the Super Bowl.
Ryan, 46, is in his fourth season leading Baltimore's defense and also is serving as assistant head coach to John Harbaugh this season. Ryan is the son of former NFL coach Buddy Ryan and the twin brother of Oakland Raiders defensive coordinator Rob Ryan.
Rex Ryan was a candidate for the Ravens' head-coaching job after Brian Billick was fired last season and also interviewed for the vacant Miami Dolphins and Atlanta Falcons jobs at the time.
Ryan will be the seventh known candidate interviewed by the Jets, following Jets assistants Brian Schottenheimer and Bill Callahan, New York Giants defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo, fired Boston College coach Jeff Jagodzinski, Arizona Cardinals offensive line coach/assistant head coach Russ Grimm and Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Ron Meeks.
No other interviews were scheduled for next week as of Saturday night.
The Jets spoke with Meeks on Friday at the team's practice facility in Florham Park, N.J. Meeks, 54, has been in charge of the Colts' defense for the last seven seasons and was a candidate for the Washington Redskins job that went to Jim Zorn last offseason.
Meeks was the first minority candidate to speak with the Jets, putting them in compliance with the NFL's Rooney Rule.
