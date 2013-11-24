Ravens rough up Jets behind stifling defense

BALTIMORE -- Joe Flacco threw a 66-yard touchdown pass to Jacoby Jones, Justin Tucker kicked four field goals and the Baltimore Ravens shut down the sputtering offense of the New York Jets in a 19-3 victory Sunday.
The defending Super Bowl champion Ravens (5-6) had lost four of five before bouncing back to beat New York (5-6) and keep their playoff hopes alive. Jones had four catches for 103 yards.
Baltimore won on the strength of its defense, however, as the Jets went 1 for 12 on third-down conversions. Rookie Geno Smith completed nine of 22 passes for 127 yards and two interceptions, both by Corey Graham.
