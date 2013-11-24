Ravens rough up Jets behind stifling defense

Published: Nov 24, 2013 at 08:16 AM

BALTIMORE -- Joe Flacco threw a 66-yard touchdown pass to Jacoby Jones, Justin Tucker kicked four field goals and the Baltimore Ravens shut down the sputtering offense of the New York Jets in a 19-3 victory Sunday.

The defending Super Bowl champion Ravens (5-6) had lost four of five before bouncing back to beat New York (5-6) and keep their playoff hopes alive. Jones had four catches for 103 yards.

Baltimore won on the strength of its defense, however, as the Jets went 1 for 12 on third-down conversions. Rookie Geno Smith completed nine of 22 passes for 127 yards and two interceptions, both by Corey Graham.

New York had alternated wins and losses in its first 10 games, but the pattern ended here with its second straight defeat. Jets coach Rex Ryan, who helped run Baltimore's defense from 1999-2008, fell to 0-3 against his former team.

