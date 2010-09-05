Ravens rookie LB Kindle plans to play this season after injury

Baltimore Ravens rookie linebacker Sergio Kindle indicated Saturday that he'd be back on the field "next month" following a skull fracture that forced him to miss all of training camp.
"Its official, i'll be wear'n number 94!!!," Kindle tweeted. "ima sit out some games but look for ya boy on that field sometime next month!! King Serg."
Kindle suffered a fractured skull in an accident at a house he was visiting in Austin, Texas, in July.
"He stayed overnight, got up in the middle of the night and took a wrong turn," Harbaugh told reporters after the incident. "It was pitch black where he was at -- he couldn't see where he was going –- and he fell down two flights of steps, so that's what we know."
The Ravens haven't made an official statement regarding Kindle, who doesn't currently count against their 53-man roster.
"It's like any injury. If a guy gets hurt, you move on to the next guy, so we'll be preparing without Sergio," Harbaugh said in July. "You're putting your team together as if he's not out there, and that's the same as with any injured player. Then if at some point in time, if he can come back and play, that will be a great bonus for us. He'll have a lot of catching up to do at that point."
The Associated Press contributed to this report.