Ravens rookie LB Kindle plans to play this season after injury

"It's like any injury. If a guy gets hurt, you move on to the next guy, so we'll be preparing without Sergio," Harbaugh said in July. "You're putting your team together as if he's not out there, and that's the same as with any injured player. Then if at some point in time, if he can come back and play, that will be a great bonus for us. He'll have a lot of catching up to do at that point."