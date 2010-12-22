Ravens rookie Kindle says doctors might not clear him for 2011

"It's up in the air from what they tell me," said Kindle, who is currently on the reserve non-football injury list. "Basically, they're just saying they don't know. They haven't dealt with an injury like mine before. They can't really give me a yes or a no with confidence. It's kind of in the middle. It's a hit or a miss. The whole point of it is, they don't know if I'll be able to take a hit just because I'm not doing anything involving contact right now."