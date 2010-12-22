Ravens rookie Kindle says doctors might not clear him for 2011

Published: Dec 22, 2010 at 02:08 AM

OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- Baltimore Ravens rookie linebacker Sergio Kindle might be forced to miss a second consecutive season in 2011 because of the uncertain status of his fractured skull.

Kindle, the Ravens' top pick in the 2010 NFL Draft, has yet to play in a game. He sat out this season after falling down two flights of stairs in late July at a friend's house in Austin, Texas.

For more on the Baltimore Ravens, check out the latest from our bloggers.

The former University of Texas star met with doctors at Sinai Hospital in Baltimore on Tuesday and wasn't given good news about his neurological condition.

"It's up in the air from what they tell me," said Kindle, who is currently on the reserve non-football injury list. "Basically, they're just saying they don't know. They haven't dealt with an injury like mine before. They can't really give me a yes or a no with confidence. It's kind of in the middle. It's a hit or a miss. The whole point of it is, they don't know if I'll be able to take a hit just because I'm not doing anything involving contact right now."

Kindle said he doesn't have any headaches or other symptoms from his head injury.

"Everything has gotten better, and that's why what he (the doctor) was telling me is so disappointing, because as well as I'm doing, they don't have a definite answer for it," he said.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh said, "The way I understand, it's still a matter of how fast he comes along with his recovery."

Signed to a one-year, $320,000 contract with no signing bonus or incentives, Kindle, a second-round pick, is scheduled to be an exclusive-rights free agent next year. The Ravens can hold onto Kindle's rights if they want to tender him.

"My contract being what it is, I don't know how that will work if I can't play again next year as far as being here," Kindle said.

He admittedly is concerned about his future.

"I always felt I would be able to play. I thought I would be able to play this year," Kindle said. "Next year, I thought it would be a no-brainer, but from what the doctors telling me, it could be different."

Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NCAA adopts interim policy allowing college athletes to profit from name, image, likeness

The NCAA on Wednesday approved a ground-breaking interim policy clearing the way for college athletes to profit from their name, image and likeness.
news

Lane Johnson: Eagles are going to 'come out swinging' after disappointing 2020 season

After a disastrous 2020 campaign, Eagles tackle ﻿Lane Johnson﻿ believes his team is perfectly positioned as a sleeper that's ready to land a few punches.
news

Ranking all 32 RB1s heading into 2021: Ezekiel Elliott just misses top five

Maurice Jones-Drew ranks all 32 RB1s heading into the 2021 NFL season. Ezekiel Elliott lands just outside of the top five while a few second-year backs are knocking on the door of the top 10. Check out MJD's full pecking order.
news

Move the Sticks Podcast: Ranking top 5 lockdown corners

Bucky Brooks and special guest Rhett Lewis are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW