Ravens rookie Kindle says doctors might not clear him for 2011

OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- Baltimore Ravens rookie linebacker Sergio Kindle might be forced to miss a second consecutive season in 2011 because of the uncertain status of his fractured skull.
The former University of Texas star met with doctors at Sinai Hospital in Baltimore on Tuesday and wasn't given good news about his neurological condition.
"It's up in the air from what they tell me," said Kindle, who is currently on the reserve non-football injury list. "Basically, they're just saying they don't know. They haven't dealt with an injury like mine before. They can't really give me a yes or a no with confidence. It's kind of in the middle. It's a hit or a miss. The whole point of it is, they don't know if I'll be able to take a hit just because I'm not doing anything involving contact right now."
Kindle said he doesn't have any headaches or other symptoms from his head injury.
"Everything has gotten better, and that's why what he (the doctor) was telling me is so disappointing, because as well as I'm doing, they don't have a definite answer for it," he said.
Ravens coach John Harbaugh said, "The way I understand, it's still a matter of how fast he comes along with his recovery."
Signed to a one-year, $320,000 contract with no signing bonus or incentives, Kindle, a second-round pick, is scheduled to be an exclusive-rights free agent next year. The Ravens can hold onto Kindle's rights if they want to tender him.
"My contract being what it is, I don't know how that will work if I can't play again next year as far as being here," Kindle said.
He admittedly is concerned about his future.
"I always felt I would be able to play. I thought I would be able to play this year," Kindle said. "Next year, I thought it would be a no-brainer, but from what the doctors telling me, it could be different."
Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press