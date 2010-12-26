Ravens rookie Kindle arrested, charged with drunken driving

JESSUP, Md. -- Baltimore Ravens rookie linebacker Sergio Kindle was arrested early Sunday on drunken driving charges, court records show.
Kindle, 23, was pulled over shortly after 4 a.m. Sunday in the Jessup area. He was cited for driving under the influence of alcohol, speeding and related offenses and was freed on $10,000 bond.
"I haven't talked to the team yet, but I spoke with one of the security guards," Kindle said in a telephone interview. "First and foremost, I would apologize. I don't want to put the organization's name in a negative light due to my actions. I don't know what's going to happen or how they're going to handle that."
Asked how much he had to drink, Kindle said: "It wasn't much, but I guess it was enough. I guess it was enough for me to fail a Breathalyzer. It was over the limit."
Ravens officials were traveling back from Sunday's victory over Cleveland and weren't immediately available to comment.
Kindle, a second-round draft pick, hasn't suited up for the Ravens this year. The former University of Texas star fractured his skull after falling down two flights of stairs in late July at a friend's house in Austin, Texas. He revealed last week that doctors told him he might be forced to sit out next season as well.
Kindle was signed to a one-year, $320,000 contract with no signing bonus or incentives and placed on the reserve non-football injury list. The Ravens could tender him or allow him to become a free agent next year.
He had off-field incidents at Texas, including crashing his car into an apartment building when he said he was texting while driving.
