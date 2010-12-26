Ravens rookie Kindle arrested, charged with drunken driving

Published: Dec 26, 2010 at 10:02 AM

JESSUP, Md. -- Baltimore Ravens rookie linebacker Sergio Kindle was arrested early Sunday on drunken driving charges, court records show.

Kindle, 23, was pulled over shortly after 4 a.m. Sunday in the Jessup area. He was cited for driving under the influence of alcohol, speeding and related offenses and was freed on $10,000 bond.

"I haven't talked to the team yet, but I spoke with one of the security guards," Kindle said in a telephone interview. "First and foremost, I would apologize. I don't want to put the organization's name in a negative light due to my actions. I don't know what's going to happen or how they're going to handle that."

Asked how much he had to drink, Kindle said: "It wasn't much, but I guess it was enough. I guess it was enough for me to fail a Breathalyzer. It was over the limit."

Ravens officials were traveling back from Sunday's victory over Cleveland and weren't immediately available to comment.

Kindle, a second-round draft pick, hasn't suited up for the Ravens this year. The former University of Texas star fractured his skull after falling down two flights of stairs in late July at a friend's house in Austin, Texas. He revealed last week that doctors told him he might be forced to sit out next season as well.

Kindle was signed to a one-year, $320,000 contract with no signing bonus or incentives and placed on the reserve non-football injury list. The Ravens could tender him or allow him to become a free agent next year.

He had off-field incidents at Texas, including crashing his car into an apartment building when he said he was texting while driving.

Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

VIDEO: A Super Bowl LVI Edition of NFL Presents: COVID Lessons and Outlook

NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills moderated a webinar to discuss key decisions the NFL made during the 2021 season, what the league has learned about COVID, and what the future of the pandemic may look like for 2022 and beyond.

news

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott 'pumped' to be healthy entering offseason workouts

After a couple of seasons marred by injuries both big and small, Cowboys QB Dak Prescott said on Friday that this is the healthiest he's felt during an offseason in quite a while, something that has added to his enthusiasm for the start of offseason workouts.

news

Broncos GM George Paton: 'I think we're in a really good spot' even without first-round draft pick

For the first time since 2012, the Denver Broncos will not make a selection in the first round of the NFL draft. After trading away their first-round pick to acquire quarterback Russell Wilson from the Seahawks, the Broncos will not make a pick until late in the second round. And they're perfectly fine with that.

news

GM Brett Veach: Chiefs are 'wired to go after it' despite Tyreek Hill trade

Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach said that his team is "wired to go after it every year" despite this offseason's trade of star wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW