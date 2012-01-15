Ravens ride defense to win over Texans; Pats next

BALTIMORE -- A fierce defense led by linebacker Ray Lewis and safety Ed Reed came up with four turnovers, leading the Ravens to a 20-13 victory over the Houston Texans on Sunday and into the AFC Championship Game.
Baltimore forced two turnovers in the first quarter and moved to a 17-3 lead, and interceptions by Lardarius Webb and Reed in the final eight minutes preserved the advantage.
The Ravens (13-4) will visit the New England Patriots next Sunday, with the winner advancing to Super Bowl XLVI in Indianapolis.
Baltimore finished the season 9-0 at home.
One week earlier, in the first playoff game in franchise history, the Texans (11-7) didn't give the ball away in a 31-10 home victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. In this one, rookie quarterback T.J. Yates threw three interceptions.
