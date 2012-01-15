Ravens ride defense to win over Texans; Pats next

Published: Jan 15, 2012 at 07:24 AM

BALTIMORE -- A fierce defense led by linebacker Ray Lewis and safety Ed Reed came up with four turnovers, leading the Ravens to a 20-13 victory over the Houston Texans on Sunday and into the AFC Championship Game.

Baltimore forced two turnovers in the first quarter and moved to a 17-3 lead, and interceptions by Lardarius Webb and Reed in the final eight minutes preserved the advantage.

The Ravens (13-4) will visit the New England Patriots next Sunday, with the winner advancing to Super Bowl XLVI in Indianapolis.

Baltimore finished the season 9-0 at home.

One week earlier, in the first playoff game in franchise history, the Texans (11-7) didn't give the ball away in a 31-10 home victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. In this one, rookie quarterback T.J. Yates threw three interceptions.

