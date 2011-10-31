Ravens' Rice wins Week 8 Never Moment of the Week

Rams pull off shocking win over Saints: The St. Louis Rams had yet to win a game after six tries, were without their starting QB, and were taking on a team that was coming off a 55-point victory. But backup quarterback A.J. Feeley, starting for the injured Sam Bradford, played mistake-free, and running back Steven Jackson bulldozed his way to 159 rushing yards and two touchdowns as the Rams upset the New Orleans Saints, 31-21.