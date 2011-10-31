Ravens' Rice wins Week 8 Never Moment of the Week

Baltimore Ravens running back Ray Rice's rally-sparking second-half performance is the GMC Never Say Never Moment of the Week for games played on Oct. 30-31, the NFL announced Friday. The GMC Never Say Never Moment of the Week is the best moment or play of the week that represents determination and perseverance.
After the regular season, fans will have a chance to determine the GMC Never Say Never Moment of the Year, from among the 17 weekly winners. Fans can vote for the winner on NFL.com/gmc throughout the month of January.
NEVER SAY NEVER MOMENT NOMINEES
Steven Jackson, St. Louis Rams
Rams pull off shocking win over Saints: The St. Louis Rams had yet to win a game after six tries, were without their starting QB, and were taking on a team that was coming off a 55-point victory. But backup quarterback A.J. Feeley, starting for the injured Sam Bradford, played mistake-free, and running back Steven Jackson bulldozed his way to 159 rushing yards and two touchdowns as the Rams upset the New Orleans Saints, 31-21.
Ray Rice, Baltimore Ravens
Rice leads biggest rally in Ravens history: The Baltimore Ravens found themselves down at halftime, 24-6, at home to the Arizona Cardinals, a lead that appeared insurmountable. But running back Ray Rice refused to give up. Rice scored a career-high three touchdowns, all in the second half, to help Baltimore beat Arizona, 30-27, and pull off the greatest second-half rally for victory in team history.
Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh Steelers
Big Ben helps Steelers beat Patriots:Tom Brady and the New England Patriots had dominated the Pittsburgh Steelers over the past decade, winning six of seven games played. But on Sunday, quarterback Ben Roethlisberger put his team on his back by completing 36 of 50 passes for 365 yards and two touchdowns, as the Steelers shut down Brady and the Patriots, 25-17.