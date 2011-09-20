Ravens reward All-Pro DT Ngata with five-year, $61M deal

Haloti Ngata is widely regarded as one of the NFL's top defensive players. Now he has the contract to reflect it.

The Baltimore Ravens announced Tuesday that they have signed the All-Pro defensive tackle to a new five-year contract. NFL Network's Albert Breer reported that it's valued at $61 million overall, including $40 million over the first two years, according to a source with knowledge of the deal.

Now Ngata's deal affects Flacco

Now that the Ravens
have signed Haloti Ngata, Joe Flacco might be next. The impact of Ngata's five-year deal could put the Ravens in better position to lock up their QB. More ...

NFL Network insider Jason La Canfora cited a league source in reporting that virtually all of the $40 million -- roughly $38 million -- is guaranteed. Ngata had been seeking a guaranteed amount in that range, and he was content to play under the franchise tag again during the 2012 season unless the sides reached a long-term deal.

"It just feels awesome," Ngata told the Ravens' official website. "I won't have to worry about my family, my kids, with money problems. Hopefully, I can continue to do well for the Ravens now and it's a good deal for them."

Ngata's new deal runs through the 2015 season.

"You hardly see that around the league, when a guy plays for one team," he said. "For me, to be here another five years is great. Hopefully, I can be here and retire here."

The Ravens opted to apply the $12.476 million franchise tag to Ngata during the offseason, keeping the sixth-year pro under contract. But there was a rush for Ngata and the Ravens to reach this deal, as the league deadline for franchise players to sign long-term contracts was 4 p.m. ET Tuesday.

Ngata, 27, has played in all but two games during his five-plus years in Baltimore, and he recorded 5.5 sacks last season en route to receiving first-team All-Pro honors. The two-time Pro Bowl pick has posted 338 tackles, 12 sacks and three interceptions during his career.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

