Around the NFL

Ravens revel in possibly spoiling Steelers' season

Published: Dec 28, 2015 at 01:22 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Sweeping your rival during a down season is enough reason for Sunday glee. Wrecking their pristine path to the playoff is the cherry on top.

"It's the Steelers. We just wanted to beat them," Baltimore Ravens defensive tackle Brandon Williams said, via the team's official website. "It's even sweeter that we may have ruined their playoff chances. That's the biggest icing on the cake, and we also just happened to sweep them."

It's just the third time in the Ravens' 20-year history they've swept the Pittsburgh Steelers. They won 20-17 on Sunday with Ryan Mallett under center, no less.

"I know what (the rivalry is) about now," Mallett said. "I like it. What Steve Smith (Sr.) said, 'big boy football,' right? Alright."

Mallett played his best game as a pro, picking apart the Steelers' secondary for 274 yards on 28 completions with zero turnovers.

Inexplicably, Mallett outplayed Ben Roethlisberger, who threw for 215 yards and two interceptions. After the game, Big Ben took blame for the loss. Pittsburgh now needs to win in Week 17 and hope for a Jets loss.

While the Steelers were dejected, the Ravens reveled with glee.

"If we can't get in there, then you can't get in either," corner Lardarius Webb said.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

