Ravens request for later bye week after London game

Desiring a later bye makes practical sense. An early bye means the Ravens would be forced to play 13 straight games to close out the season, which would be a grueling stretch for a team with aspirations of winning the AFC North. ESPN noted that the Ravens have had a bye in Week 4 or earlier four times (1996, 2002, 2005 and 2008) and made the playoffs in just one of those seasons (2008).