Ravens rehire, promote defensive coach Rex Ryan

Published: Jan 28, 2008 at 02:58 AM

OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- Rex Ryan is back with the Baltimore Ravens, this time with a new title.

Ryan, fired as defensive coordinator on Dec. 31, was named Monday as the team's assistant head coach/defensive coordinator. Ryan, 45, was given the position by new coach John Harbaugh, who planned to make a formal announcement at an afternoon news conference.

Ryan and the rest of the coaching staff were fired along with head coach Brian Billick by owner Steve Bisciotti following a 5-11 season. The son of former NFL head coach Buddy Ryan, he coached the Ravens' defense to rankings of fifth, first and sixth over the past three seasons.

Ryan, who was one of six candidates interviewed for the Ravens' top coaching job, also interviewed with the Atlanta Falcons and the Miami Dolphins.

