Ravens ready for home opener vs. Browns

Joe Flacco had four picks last week.
The storyline
The end of the Eric Mangini era seems to grow closer by the week, and now the Browns finally meet a top-flight opponent in Baltimore's home opener.
Why you should watch
The Ravens have yet to allow a touchdown this season. And unless Cleveland's Josh Cribbs breaks one on special teams, Baltimore very well might bring that streak into Week 4.
Did you know?
Twenty six of Browns WR Mohamed Massaquoi's 37 receptions have gone for first downs. ... Cleveland RB Peyton Hillis has scored a touchdown in two consecutive games. ... Ravens QB Joe Flacco is 4-0 against the Browns in his career. ... Baltimore LB Terrell Suggs has more sacks vs. Cleveland (11) than he does against any other opponent.