Ravens ready for DC Mattison to bolt for University of Michigan

Published: Jan 18, 2011 at 06:53 AM

The Baltimore Ravens expect defensive coordinator Greg Mattison to leave the team and take the same position at the University of Michigan, a team source said Tuesday.

The Ravens intend to promote secondary coach Chuck Pagano to defensive coordinator, according to the source, with Mattison's departure seen as imminent. Mattison coached with new Wolverines coach Brady Hoke under Jack Harbaugh at Western Michigan and Lloyd Carr at Michigan.

Mattison took over as the Ravens' defensive coordinator after Rex Ryan departed Baltimore to become the New York Jets' head coach before the 2009 season. The Ravens' defense has ranked in the top 10 in the NFL during both of Mattison's seasons as coordinator.

