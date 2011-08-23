Ravens reach deal with OT McKinnie, pending physical

Published: Aug 23, 2011 at 10:50 AM

The Baltimore Ravens have reached a two-year agreement with offensive tackle Bryant McKinnie, a league source told NFL Network's Jason La Canfora.

The deal is contingent on McKinnie passing a physical on Wednesday, the team announced via Twitter. McKinnie was released by the Vikings at the start of training camp after reporting overweight. McKinnie was set to make $5 million this season.

Agent Drew Rosenhaus had been seeking a deal worth about $2.5 million a season for McKinnie, reports La Canfora. The Ravens, who had rookie Jah Reid and veteran Oniel Cousins struggling at right tackle, will look at McKinnie on both sides, sources told La Canfora, but he could enable Michael Oher to move back to right tackle, where he has performed better.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Xavien Howard trade fits: Four teams that could use Dolphins CB

In the wake of Xavien Howard's trade request, Chase Goodbread eyes four teams that would be a perfect fit for the Dolphins CB.
news

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes autographed rookie card sells for NFL-record $4.3M

A Patrick Mahomes autographed rookie card recently sold for an NFL-record $4.3 million, besting a Tom Brady card that sold this offseason for $3.1 million.
news

Training Camp Buzz: Eagles GM Roseman expects TE Zach Ertz on roster Week 1

Eagles TE was on the practice field Wednesday despite his offseason trade request from the team. GM Howie Roseman expressed his excitement to have Ertz on the field and expects him to remain an Eagle in 2021. 
news

San Francisco 49ers QB Trey Lance signs rookie contract

49ers quarterback Trey Lance has signed his rookie contract, his agency CAA announced Wednesday.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW