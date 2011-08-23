Ravens reach deal with OT McKinnie, pending physical

The Baltimore Ravens have reached a two-year agreement with offensive tackle Bryant McKinnie, a league source told NFL Network's Jason La Canfora.
The deal is contingent on McKinnie passing a physical on Wednesday, the team announced via Twitter. McKinnie was released by the Vikings at the start of training camp after reporting overweight. McKinnie was set to make $5 million this season.
Agent Drew Rosenhaus had been seeking a deal worth about $2.5 million a season for McKinnie, reports La Canfora. The Ravens, who had rookie Jah Reid and veteran Oniel Cousins struggling at right tackle, will look at McKinnie on both sides, sources told La Canfora, but he could enable Michael Oher to move back to right tackle, where he has performed better.